Lori Irene Flick and Adam Mitchell McIntosh of Greenwood, SC, were united in marriage July 23, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Greenwood, SC.
Rev. Fr. Timothy D. Tebalt of Our Lady of Lourdes, officiated.
Updated: July 30, 2022 @ 5:44 am
Music was provided by Sarah Hecox, Director of Music at Our Lady of Lourdes.
The bride is the daughter of Randall and Donna Flick of Greenwood, SC.
She is the granddaughter of Donald and the late Janis Carkhuff, both of Greenwood, SC, and the late Merrill and Marilyn Flock, both of Florence, SC.
Lori earned a Master’s Degree in Physical Education from Lander University in May 2018. She also earned a PHD in Physical Education/Pedagogy from the University of South Carolina in May 2022.
She is currently hired as an Instructor at the University of South Carolina in Columbia, SC, for the Fall of 2022 and Spring of 2023, after teaching as a graduate student for the past three years. She was previously employed by Lander University as an adjunct Professor and by Stoney Point as a club tennis professional.
The groom is the son of Raymond and Amy McIntosh of Irmo, SC.
He is the grandson of Jeannette and Steve Watkins of Columbus, OH, and the late Lester and Helen McIntosh of Holt, MI.
Adam graduated from Siena Heights University in Adrian, MI, with a dual Bachelor’s Degree, with majors in Philosophy and History.
He is a software Engineer at Orange Bees, in Greenville, SC.
Matron of Honor was Jeannie Flick Kwarsick of Greenwood, SC, sister of the bride.
Bridesmaids were Miranda Bolka of Mount Pleasant, SC, sister of the groom and Samantha Pinchoff of Greenwood, SC, friend of the bride.
Best Man was Jeremy McIntosh of Irmo, SC, brother of the groom.
Groomsmen were Trevor McIntosh of Columbia, SC, Hunter McIntosh of Little Mountain, SC, and Ian McIntosh of Irmo, SC, all brothers of the groom and Scott Kwarsick of Greenwood, SC, brother-in-law of the bride.
Program Attendants were Mary Lecture of Gainesville, GA, aunt and godmother of the bride and Cecilia Stanley of Anchorage, AK, godmother of the groom.
A rehearsal dinner was held at Stoney Point at Lake Greenwood, SC.
A wedding reception was held at Enchanted Acres in Greenwood, SC, catered by Sports Break and Main Event Catering.
Live music was performed by the band Month of Mondays.
The three-tier wedding cake was made by Savannah of Sugar, Spice and Everything Iced at Corley’s Market.
After a wedding trip to Sunrise Farm Bed and Breakfast in Upstate, SC, the couple will reside in Greenwood, SC.
