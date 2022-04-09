Davis-Harvey wedding

Ellen Marie Davis and Andrew Brantley Harvey were united in marriage at 4:30 p.m. April 2nd, 2022 at Greenwood Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church in Greenwood, SC.
Reverend Warren C. Harvey, father of the groom, officiated.
Music was provided by Steve Skinner (organ), the Jackson Sisters (strings), Anna Mills Cox (vocals), Joshua Davis (guitar), and David McLeod (bagpipes).
The bride is the daughter of Stephen and Lori Davis of Greenwood, SC.
She is the granddaughter of Pierce and Betty Stockman of Greenwood, SC, and the late Emmett and Mona Ruth Davis of Greenwood, SC.
Ellen received a degree in Fashion and Interior Merchandising from Mars Hill University in Asheville, NC, where she played volleyball.
She is employed by PWD Studio in Mt. Pleasant, SC.
The groom is the son of Warren and Cathy Harvey of Apex, NC.
He is the grandson of Leonard and Brenda Dorrien of Dunwoody, GA, and the late Brantley and Helen Harvey of Beaufort, SC.
Andrew received a degree in Biology from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
He is earning his PhD in Biomedical Sciences from Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, SC.
The Maid of Honor was Jennifer Dezurik of Greenwood, SC.
Bridesmaids were Sara Fahrenbrook, Lauren Hochstetler, Kaley Turner, Kennedy Lambe, Karlie Garneau, Colby Rice, and Anna, Gracie, and Michelle Harvey, sister-in-laws of the groom.
Flower Girl was Elena Harvey, niece of the groom.
Ellen’s crêpe gown, designed by Mikaella Bridal, was fabricated with a plunging neckline halter bodice with keyhole back. The fit and flare crêpe skirt flowed into a beautiful chapel train with covered buttons. The gown was finished with a beaded belt accentuating the natural waist.
Ellen’s veil was a raw-edged cathedral tulle veil, with organic floral appliques at the back.
The Best Man was Joshua Harvey of Chattanooga, TN, brother of the groom.
Groomsmen were Luke and Whit Harvey, brothers of the groom, Joshua and Hunter Davis, brothers of the bride, Andrew and Charlie Smith, Mark Compton, Jacob Sizemore, and William Thompson, cousin of the groom.
Ring Bearer was Harvey Jett of Columbia, SC.
The rehearsal was at Sundance Gallery, hosted by the Harvey family.
A reception followed the ceremony at Eden Hall in Bradley, SC, hosted by the parents of the bride.
After a wedding trip to Oyster Bay, Jamaica, the couple will reside on James Island in Charleston, SC.