Darby-Bousquet wedding

Miss Rachel Caroline Darby and Mr. Joyner Christopher Bousquet were united in marriage at six o’clock in the evening on Saturday, June 19th, 2021, at Main Street United Methodist Church in Greenwood, SC. Pastor Brian Pitts, of Birmingham, AL, officiated the ceremony.
Music was presented by the Anderson String Quartet, who also played for the wedding of the bride’s parents. Mr. William Edward Dunlap, cousin of the bride, was a soloist.
The bride is the daughter of Dr. and Mrs. William ‘Bud’ Felder Darby Junior of Greenwood, SC.
She is the granddaughter of the late Mrs. Elizabeth Stockman Cureton, The Honorable Robert Holmes Cureton, Mrs. Brenda Lowe Darby, the late Mr. William Felder Darby Senior, and Dr. and Mrs. Leonard Edward McGaha.
Rachel was born and raised in Greenwood, SC, and graduated summa cum laude from Samford University in 2021, earning a degree in Nursing. She will be working at the Heart and Lung Transplant Intensive Care Unit at UAB Hospital in Birmingham, AL.
The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Calvin Cartwright Junior and the late Mr. Frederick Bousquet II.
He is the grandson of Mrs. Sandra Beal, Mr. Wesley Beal Junior, Mrs. Dorothy Bousquet, the late Mr. Frederick Bousquet Senior, Mr. and Mrs. Calvin Cartwright Senior, the late Mr. Steven Joyner, and the late Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Lisiewski.
The groom was born and raised in Suwanee, GA. Joyner graduated magna cum laude from Samford University in 2020, earning a degree in Healthcare Administration. Joyner is currently pursuing master’s degrees in Healthcare Administration and Healthcare Informatics at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.
Maids of Honor were the bride’s sisters, Miss Megan Elizabeth Darby and Miss JoBeth Darby of Greenwood, SC.
Bridesmaids were Miss Claire LaNieve Bousquet of Suwanee, GA, sister of the groom; Miss Caroline Adair Cartwright of Suwanee, GA, sister of the groom; Miss Katherine Nicole Keith of Lewisville, TX; Miss Carrie Elizabeth Rust of Greenwood, SC; Miss Sophie Grace Sprinkle of Boston, MA; Miss Brooke Carly Warden of Picayune, MS; and Miss Elizabeth Jane Zolman of Fort Wayne, IN.
The bride was escorted down the aisle by her father. She wore a classic ballgown from Stella York, with a sheer organza bodice cut into a strapless sweetheart neckline, with sheer illusion straps. Delicate lace florals showered over the semi-sheer bodice and onto the waistline of the full Dove satin skirt, finished with a chapel-length rounded train.
Rachel wore the handmade cathedral-length Belgian veil worn by her grandmother, the late Elizabeth Stockman Cureton, and her mother, Angela McGaha Darby.
She carried a bouquet with open white roses, white peonies, white ranunculus, and soft, loose trailing greenery.
The Best Men were the groom’s brothers, J. Calvin Cartwright of Suwanee, GA, and Landon Bluemel of Murfreesboro, TN.
The Groomsmen were Tyler Randal Henry of Suwanee, GA; Elijah Christian Lambright of Suwanee, GA; Matthew Stephen Alvez of Suwanee, GA; Matthew Shay Grigg of Dallas, TX; Noah Riley Picklesimer of Murphreesboro, TN; and Colton Cayce Powell of Brentwood, TN.
The bride has a deeply-rooted family history with Main Street United Methodist Church, extending back to Mr. Andrew Carwile Stockman, the bride’s third great-grandfather on her father’s side, who played a significant role in the construction and formation of the church.
The rehearsal dinner took place at Sundance Gallery, hosted by the groom’s parents.
The wedding reception took place at The Arts Center in Uptown Greenwood, hosted by the bride’s parents.
Following their honeymoon in Key Largo, FL, the couple will reside in Birmingham, AL.