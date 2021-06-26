Coursey-Childress wedding

Hillary Elizabeth Coursey of Greenwood, SC, and Charles Edward Childress III of Greenwood, SC, were united in marriage at 6 p.m. on May 29, 2021 at First Baptist Church in Greenwood, SC.
Rev. Dr. Hugh Blake Harwell of Clinton, SC, officiated.
Music was provided by Mr. Joshua Richard Harrington, organist and Mr. Keith Jameson Richard, vocalist, both of Greenwood, SC.
Hillary is the daughter of Ms. Donna Susan Reynolds of Jacksonville, Florida and Kevin James Coursey of Greenwood, SC.
She is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. George Wallace Reynolds Jr. and Mrs. Calvin James Coursey (Nina) of Greenwood, SC, and the late Mr. Calvin James Coursey.
The bride graduated from Lander University, with a BS in Business Administration emphasized in Health Care Management.
She is administrative assistant to the principal at Greenwood High School, District 50 in Greenwood, SC.
The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Edward Childress Jr.
He is the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Edward Childress Sr. of Clinton, SC, and Mr. and Mrs. Glenn Edward Leslie of Enon Valley, PA.
Trey graduated from Lander University, with a BS in History Education.
He is a history teacher at Emerald High School and a coach for football, and basketball.
Matron of Honor was Mrs. Savanna Barnett Weir of Pickens, SC.
Maid of Honor was Miss Victoria Chambrelyn Lindley of Rock Hill, SC.
Bridesmaids were Miss Elizabeth Leslie Childress of Clinton, SC, sister of the groom, Miss Katie Lee Nash of Ware Shoals, SC, Miss Rebecca Aileen McKain of Easley, SC, Mrs. Elizabeth Foster Moore of Chapin, SC, Miss Mabry Danielle Smith of Greenwood, SC, and Miss Samantha Alexandria Zannis of Charleston, SC.
The bridesmaids carried hand-tied bouquets of white playa Blanca roses, pink Sophie roses and pink spray roses, with white lisianthus accented with silver dollar eucalyptus. The bouquet stems were wrapped with a white satin ribbon and adorned with pearl pins.
Flower Girls were Miss Larkin Elizabeth Dunlap, Miss Corinne Wells Lloyd and Miss Charlotte Mamie Lloyd, all of Greenwood.
The bride wore an ivory floral embroidered lace and silk ballgown from Voila Bridal and designed by Stella York. The matte, leafy material of the laces added a sophisticated and modern contrast against the pearl Mikado fabric. Box pleating in the full skirt added formality to the grand silhouette. The lace was elegantly placed again in the train, where covered buttons also extended to the hem.
The lovely cathedral veil, handmade in Denver, CO, by Sara Gabriel Designs, was trimmed with a sheer crinoline ribbon, which subtly defined its gently curving edges.
She carried a hand-tied bouquet of white playa Blanca roses, white lisianthus, and white ranunculus accented with silver dollar eucalyptus. The bridal bouquet stems were wrapped in white satin ribbon and adorned with pearl pins.
Best Man was Mr. Charles Edward Childress Jr. of Clinton SC, father of the groom.
Groomsmen were Mr. Matthew Thomas Craven of Columbia, SC, Mr. Roderick Jamelle Richardson of Longmont, CO, Mr. Austin Gage Macmillan of Savannah, GA, Mr. John Lewis Staggs Roland of Anderson, SC, Mr. William Harris Cantrell, Mr. Malik Rashad Goodman, and Mr. James Montgomery Owens, all of Greenwood, SC.
Ushers were Mr. John David Weir IV of Pickens, SC, and Mr. John Andrew Devore of Rock Hill, SC.
Ring Bearer was Master John David Weir V of Pickens, SC.
Honor Attendants were Mrs. Ann Clowdus Kelly of Lexington, SC, great-aunt of the bride, Mrs. Megan Kelly Quattlebaum of Batesburg SC, cousin of the bride, Mr. Brooks Elliott Gantt and Mr. Andrew Stephen Gantt, both of Greenwood SC.
Following the rehearsal, a cocktail reception and buffet dinner was held at the Greenwood Country Club, hosted by the groom’s parents.
A wedding reception was held poolside at Abney Hall, hosted by the bride’s parents following the wedding ceremony.
The bride and groom will be residing in Greenwood.