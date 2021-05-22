The annual Ware Shoals Catfish Feastival is serving up food and fun Memorial Day Weekend.
Family Day kicks things off Wednesday, with amusement rides and live gospel music. Following Thursday through Saturday is more live entertainment, wrestling, arts, crafts, a car show and plenty of eats.
Catfish plates, catfish stew, chicken, corn dogs and more are on the menu.
Wednesday5 to 11 p.m., amusement rides.
6 p.m., gospel music — scheduled to perform are: Ware Shoals Presbyterian Church, Ware Shoals First Baptist Church and Calvary Praise Band.
Thursday5 to 6 p.m., Dance Hall Academy.
5 to 11 p.m., amusement rides.
7 p.m., music by The Chairmen of the Board.
7 p.m., wrestling.
Friday4 to 6 p.m., music by The Leftovers.
4 to 11 p.m., amusement rides.
7 to 11 p.m., music by Cody Webb.
7 p.m., wrestling.
Saturday10 a.m. to 3 p.m., classic car cruise-in.
11 a.m., feastival opening ceremonies.
11 a.m., amusement rides open.
Noon, firefighter challenge.
1 to 2:30 p.m., clogging.
3 to 5:30 p.m., music by Pickens Creek.
6 p.m., wrestling.
7 to 11 p.m., music by The Tams.
Visit catfishfeastival.org for information.