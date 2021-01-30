Bad Weather States bandmates say they are fortunate to have all the pieces fall into place for new singles and a video launch during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Formed in 2014, this Greenwood-based band recently shared its music video for the tune “January” on YouTube and during a recent Hometown Hodges livestream full production concert at Abbeville Opera House. Bad Weather States also has recorded four new singles within the past year.
Already released and available for music streaming are BWS singles “Equity”, “January” and “6-1-3”. In the next few months listen out for the fourth single, “2-9-6-4-99”.
That fourth one is a play on words with a Greenwood zip code, frontman Granger Smith said. It pays homage to “the good old days of Greenwood High School,” Smith added. All members of BWS attended GHS with the exception of Austin Landers, who was a student at Emerald High School.
“Nic (Massey) came up with the opening riffs and the chord progressions,” Granger Smith said, about writing “January.” “We just filled in the blanks with the lyrics and the rest of the song. With this one, it’s very hard to explain and a little whimsical.”
Smith’s brother-in-law, Steven Cathcart, a musician in his own right, has a basement recording studio, The Maker’s Mound.
“It’s a lot of trial and error and getting lucky,” Cathcart said. He’s played professionally for 15 years and has been recording for almost as long.
“Sometimes, the cards fall just right,” Cathcart said. “The band was really well-informed about what was expected and we’ve talked about recording again. ... Honestly, I just like recording and being able to create something. ... I do a lot of this as a past-time and I try to do a lot of it for free. If you can get a good-sounding record out there, doors will open.”
Massey said Cathcart was able to use a recording from a Bad Weather States practice session to create a template for the drums on a track.
“We recorded last year and finished up on the day Kobe Bryant died, in January of 2020,” Nic Massey recalls. “Just being the solid gentleman he is, Steven invited us to come do those tracks. ... From Greenwood Community Theatre, to Hometown Hodges, to David Holloway and Steven, people have done incredible things for us, just for the sake of friendship. ... We’re incredibly indebted. For a struggling band, there’s no way we could have afforded the luxuries we’ve been given through our dream friends here in town.”
Smith describes it as an intensive music collective in Greenwood that has grown stronger in recent years.
“There’s a focus by musicians but also by venues and people like Custom Audio and Lighting,” Smith said. “We’ve been on Upstate radio with 93.3 FM, The Planet. Radio has been blown away by the acts that come out of this town.”
Greenwood area bands, including BWS, Smith noted, have also won competitions, facing off against other regional acts on 93.3 FM Planet Rocks “The Rise Guys Morning Show.”
“We’ve got other songs we hope to record this year as well and keep that train running,” Smith said.
The band collaborated with Greenwood camera operator David B. Holloway on the music video for “January.” He got video and still shots and edited the video.
“Since we had access to Dee (Derrick) Sykora’s lighting system for part of it, I said, ‘Let’s go for it,’” Holloway said. “That’s the beauty of music video. It’s kind of free-form and you can break a lot of filmmaking rules.”
To date, Holloway has filmed about 10 different music videos for assorted musical artists.
“Bad Weather States was great to work with,” Holloway said. “Just playing around, we came up with ideas on the spot and took advantage of props, in the spaces available...Working with one another as creatives is one of the best things that has come out of collaborative projects in recent months, like the ‘American Pie’ video project.”
Holloway suggested BWS utilize the Hometown Hodges stage design still in place at Greenwood Community Theatre, before Hometown Hodges transitioned its full production livestream concerts back to Abbeville Opera House for a time.
“Derrick Sykora with Hometown Hodges said we could do it one Friday, if we played a Hometown Hodges livestream show immediately after shooting video,” Smith said. “We were like, ‘Abso-damn-lutely we can do that.’”
BWS drummer Will Thompson describes getting to use the Hometown Hodges LED video wall for parts of the video as “epic.”
“That thing is crazy,” Thompson said. “You can put any picture or graphic or anything you want on it. It looked really good in the video and we also shot part of it in the Abby Funderburk Photography studio...Exposure helps, if we’ve been added to a playlist or if we have a visual with a song, like this video.”
“We’re knocking the dust off a little bit and trying to get back to the normalcy of playing,” Thompson said.
Being able to collaborate with others has been nice, lead guitarist Duane Terry said.
“It was a help to not have to do everything on our own and the video was fun,” Terry said.
Bassist Austin Landers, said “we got a lot of shots at two locations. ... ‘January’ is a little bit different for us, a little trippy and groovy. ... It’s been challenging during COVID-19, but at least we are all able to play to some extent, even if it’s in smaller two or three pieces and not the full band. It gives hands and bodies and minds something to focus on. We’re super thankful that friendships have turned into relationships that benefit us all as musicians, people we can create art with.”
Landers said all the band members have jobs in addition to music.
Massey said the band is lucky to have been offered recording studio space, video filming opportunities and more.
“This whole scenario, we’ve been really lucky, and everyone, in every part of this process, has been so professional,” Massey said.
In the current environment of music streaming, Smith said albums are not as key as getting singles on playlists.
“In terms of getting your name out there, we’ve been focusing on single releases,” Smith said.
Follow Bad Weather States on Facebook and Instagram and find BWS music on major music streaming platforms such as Spotify, iTunes, GooglePlay, YouTube and more.