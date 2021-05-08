Hundreds of copies of an American woman’s farming success story have been distributed in and around McCormick County, in a community reading initiative.
On Wednesday, Sarah Frey, author of “The Growing Season: How I Built a New Life and Saved an American Farm,” will be at the South Carolina Governor’s School for Agriculture at John de la Howe in McCormick, for a free, public question-and-answer forum about her life’s story and a book signing. There will be live music and food.
Frey’s book describes a hardscrabble childhood and incredible determination in saving her family farm in Illinois and becoming one of the United States’ largest produce suppliers.
Copies of the book are available through inter-library loan, in cooperation with de la Howe and the McCormick County Library.
Paul Brown, McCormick County Library director, said the book project is made possible by a Library Services and Technology Act Grant, from the Institute of Museum and Library Services, administered by the South Carolina State Library. Local support is provided by the McCormick County Library, de la Howe and Friends of the McCormick Library.
“The agriculture school at de la Howe is new and a first of its kind in the nation,” Paul said. “We wanted to help them get off to a good start, with a book that connects with agriculture. ... It’s also an inspiring story for any small business owner.”
The book was released in August and has received positive reviews. Frey’s life story is also the inspiration for a show in the works by ABC Television.
“The author started her business as a teenager,” Paul said. “The kids at de la Howe right now are 10th- and 11th-graders, but this book is also of interest to adult readers. ... She has a lot of grit and built a very successful business.”
Additionally, the de la Howe library is growing crops with an indoor, hydroponic system.
“It can grow 20 pounds of lettuce every month,” Brown said. “They just harvested their first crop of lettuce and are going to use it in the cafeteria.”
As a young child, Frey helped her mother sell melons. She got an early exposure to making deals and talking with adults.
By 16, she had her own melon business. At 17, Frey was able to take out a loan and buy her parents’ failing farm. She ended up negotiating a produce deal with Walmart and now has a multi-state operation.
Paul said he had nothing to lose sending Frey and emailed about the community book project. He heard back from her publicist.
“They decided they wanted to come here,” Paul said. “We are collecting questions from students and adult readers, questions they would like to ask her.”
This book project is grant-funded and involves a partnership between the McCormick County Library and de la Howe.
Staff, teachers and students at the South Carolina Governor’s School for Agriculture at John de la Howe in McCormick are eagerly awaiting Frey’s May 12 visit.
“It’s a pretty inspiring tale,” said 10th-grader Emily Rodman, 16, of Fort Mill, who has read Frey’s memoir. “She could just walk into any place and find a way to accomplish what she wanted.”
Stacy Platt, English literature teacher at de la Howe said Frey’s real-life story is a “great account of someone coming from nothing and working through failure.”
Platt said Frey’s experiences offer a template from which students at this new governor’s school can build their own business models.
“I wish the book included more specifics about Frey’s business plans,” Platt said. “Sort of a formula for anybody to follow...Everybody’s family has drama. Hers’s identifiable. She covers her whole life in a very short book. And, she wasn’t bashful about anything.”
In Rodman’s case, she wants to explore careers in forestry and wildlife management instead of other agriculture areas.
For Jennifer Brown, de la Howe director of library services, who is also a sister of Paul Brown, the book showed her someone who “could stay in a rural area and make a career.”
“She (Frey) figured it out,” Jennifer said. “She looked for opportunity. I admire her.”