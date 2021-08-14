Imagine yourself in the city that never sleeps, sampling sweets and enjoying a New York-themed evening of entertainment.
The Arts Center of Greenwood is hosting a gala fundraiser, starting at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 27, “A Night in New York. ... How Sweet It Is.”
“Enjoy an after-dinner experience with desserts, cocktails and coffee, plus an international flavor thanks to fruits and cheeses, and a musical performance with piano accompaniment,” said event organizer Niki Hutto. “We do have some local vendors who are helping us with this. There will be options for people with dietary restrictions.”
Hutto said Greenwood Community Theatre has donated use of its space for the entertainment portion of the evening, with Greenwood’s Keith Jameson.
He is a trained opera singer and tenor, who recently moved back to the area and is director of member services for Greenwood Chamber of Commerce.
“I’ve been working on the music program,” Jameson said in a phone interview. “I’ve got a couple of Broadway songs. I’ve got the old standby, ‘New York, New York’ made famous by Frank Sinatra. I’m adding Billy Joel’s ‘New York State of Mind.’ So, something a little different for me. ... Emerald City Dance Explosion will do their Rockettes performance at the end. It should be fun.”
Jameson said he is looking forward to seeing the highly anticipated Lego sculpture exhibit at the Arts Center.
“Living in New York and being away from it for a year and a half now, this will be a nice and nostalgic take on New York for me,” Jameson said, noting he has had a successful 26-year-plus career as a tenor.
Attendees will gather at the Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. and go next door to GCT at 8:30 for the performance. Afterward, guests are welcomed back to the Arts Center for a social hour.
The gala highlights the upcoming exhibit, “New York City: Brick by Brick, The Art of Lego Construction” featuring 16 iconic structures of the New York City skyline by expert Lego builder, Jonathan Lopes, which opens with a reception from 5-7 p.m. Aug. 25.
“The Arts Center (Lego) exhibit is inspiration for the theme of this fundraiser,” Hutto said. “Music will center on New York City themes and Suzy Shaw’s Emerald City Dance Explosion will give us a Rockette-type performance, along with Keith Jameson’s vocal performance that night at GCT.”