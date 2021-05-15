Abby Roach says she wanted a drum set as a child, but ended up taking piano lessons.
However, she’s made a career as a musician playing something infinitely more portable and compact, compared to either drums or keys — metal spoons.
That’s right. Abby the Spoon Lady, as she is known, is a mesmerizing dynamo with atypical percussion skills, who finds rhythm with spoons.
Her last show at Abbeville Opera House sold out and she is coming back by popular demand for a 7:30 p.m. show Saturday. Tickets are $23, available in person at the Opera House and online through ovationtix.com.
She’s bringing with her banjo player/vocalist Dusty Whytis and possibly another musician on washtub.
“I remember the (Abbeville) Opera House being so pretty, with that big balcony. I told a story about hopping off a train there and this fellow, who seemed to be Abbeville’s only homeless person, finding me. ... He kept saying on Sunday we were going to sing gospel music on the radio. He drug me to the station where I sang gospel music. ... And, he got us some food from the Mexican restaurant. They fed us. No questions asked. It was really sweet.”
Abby’s percussion with spoons has gone viral on social media, through YouTube videos and she’s even been the subject of a documentary and an article in The Washington Post.
“It’s nice and portable,” Abby said of the spoons, which she picked up later in life as an instrument. “I didn’t have the money for a guitar and I just wanted to play along with my friends. It was street performing that I fell in love with.”
Abby says she started playing spoons when she began “hopping trains”. Not a conventional mode of modern travel by any means, Abby said spoon-playing afforded her a chance to “make a few bucks to get from point A, to point B.”
“It kind of morphed into something else,” Abby, who resides in Winfield, Kansas, said. “There was only one other spoon player at the time I was learning. ... I just kind of kept fiddling with it...At first, people would pay me to leave...Then, it got to the point I was gathering small crowds and it kept growing.”
Abby is something of an old-time music historian, studying the evolution of hobo songs, traveling performers and more, including tunes such as “Big Rock Candy Mountain” on recordings such as the “O Brother, Where Art Thou” soundtrack.
It was a posted video for Play Music on the Porch Day several years ago, before a storytelling show at White Horse Black Mountain, in North Carolina that put Abby in the spotlight.
“The video went viral enough that it crashed my website,” Abby said.
Visit spoonlady.com for spoon-playing techniques, tuning tips and other information from Abby Roach.