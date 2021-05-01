Money for art’s sake.
A $2,400 grant from state Arts Commission will allow the Abbeville Artist Guild to continue offering workshops, student art shows and other events to support arts in Abbeville County.
Portions of the emergency relief grant will be used for a community photo contest and a children’s summer art camp.
On April 24, Abbeville Artist Guild hosted a ceramics/pottery workshop at the Abbeville Civic Center with instructors from In The Potter’s Hands of Greenwood.
Hand-building and potter’s-wheel techniques were introduced.
“The whole idea of doing something with your hands intrigues me,” said Helen Coleman of Abbeville. “I’ve never before worked with clay. That machine (the potter’s wheel) is too daunting.”
Talking participants through using the potter’s wheel, instructor Nick Rice helped them get a feel for the wheel.
“The studio my wife Ashton and I have is based out of Greenwood,” Rice, a former mechanic, said. “We take art and bring it to everybody...Me and my wife started this as a Christian-based business to minister to people. ...We just decided to do clay on a whim. We went out, spent all the money we had, bought wheels and kilns and we just started practicing in our house, making stuff. We put it out there and people wanted to buy it.”
Additionally, a number of Greenwood area potters will have works available for purchase during Earth into Art at the Arts Center of Greenwood on Saturday.