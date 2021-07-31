Abbeville Artist Guild has been awarded a $3,201 grant for the 2022 fiscal year and operating support from the South Carolina Arts Commission.
The grant allows the guild to continue offering workshops, summer art camp, a photo contest and other events in Abbeville County. Portions of the award will be used for the guild’s annual high school art show.
“This funding helps us achieve our mission to seek to enrich our community and promote growth, through education, active participation in and exhibition of the arts,” according to Jesse Nance, artist guild president.
Headquartered in Columbia, the S.C. Arts Commission is funded by the state of South Carolina, by the federal government, through the National Endowment for the Arts and other sources. Visit: SouthCarolinaArts.com or call 803-734-8696.
Abbeville Artist Guild meets every other month, 4 p.m. on Sundays in the Abbeville Welcome Center. Contact abbevilleartistguild@gmail.com or call 864-366-5881.