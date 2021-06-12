COVID-19 derailed last year’s Festival of Discovery and Blues Cruise in Uptown Greenwood, deflating what was to be a 20 in 2020 celebration, but the dual event is back.
And this year’s Blues Cruise is bigger, better and about a month away.
Three days.
Twenty-four blues artists.
Two outdoor stages and 14 indoor venues.
Fifty-one shows.
Uptown Greenwood will be hopping July 8-10. Live blues will be happening all over Uptown and the smell of Kansas City Barbeque Society goodness will linger in the air.
This year will still be a 20th anniversary celebration of one of the hottest blues and barbecue events in the Southeast, complete with a nod to a legendary Hodges blues bar from days gone by, Jackson Station.
Blues Cruise music director Gary Erwin, aka bluesman Shrimp City Slim, has been busy coordinating a lineup fit for ringing in its 20th anniversary.
Blues artists on tap for the three-day Blues Cruise are:
(Performers from Jackson Station’s heyday are in bold)
Blues Deluxe of South Carolina — Veteran quartet from the Midlands, plays electric blues in the classic style, including originals from their CD “Bad Women, Good Whiskey.”
Carolina Beggars of South Carolina — A welcome addition to the Palmetto State scene, this Upstate guitar and harmonica duo brings personal passion and zest to Piedmont blues, slow drags and lively back-porch boogies.
Ceasar & Creole Soul of Louisiana — The grandson of Louisiana Creole music legend Alphonse “Bois Sec” Ardoin, Donald Ceasar combines the best of the bayou with uptown soul, blues and a touch of funk. He and his tough band light it up.
Robert Lee Coleman of Georgia — RLC played guitar on James Brown’s “Hot Pants” and other hits as guitarist with The Godfather of Soul. His gritty band from Macon keeps the good times rolling with a mix of old-school R&B and roadhouse blues.
Tony Drake Trio of North Carolina — Fronting a great trio, Drake is an artist (vocals/guitar — played flat on a stand) who, despite personal challenges (he is blind and autistic), excels with his unique music.
John “Clam Chop” Ethridge of Alabama — Drummer of choice and Southeastern music personality, Clam Chop performs at FOD with both Skyler Saufley and The King Bees.
Hitman of Georgia — Hitman and his crew return from Savannah to hit hard with a high-energy show of Chicago blues, workingman’s rock, and vigorous guitar workouts. Guaranteed to get you on your feet. Check it out!
Andy Johnson of Georgia — This gifted blues ’n’ roots troubadour arrives at FOD with a tasty new CD titled “Help Yourself.”
Henry D. Jones of Mississippi — Strictly “old school” and “the real deal,” this blues journeyman arrives from Mississippi with a charismatic stage show and suitcase full of cool blues.
The King Bees of North Carolina — Rob Baskerville (guitar) and Penny Zamagni (bass/vocals) have devoted their lives to blues music. They were there when Jackson Station was rockin’. Their new CD on Wolf Records (Austria) features many blues legends with whom they’ve worked.
Robert Lighthouse of Sweden — A spirit medium for Dr. Isaiah Ross, Muddy Waters, Robert Johnson and more, Lighthouse is a one-man band who traverses the world with his roots-ready blues. His first albums are in the process of being re-distributed by none less than the Smithsonian Institution on their reactivated Folkways label.
”Steady Rollin’” Bob Margolin of North Carolina — After years playing in the band of Muddy Waters, appearing at “The Last Waltz,” and acting as American blues ambassador to the world, this legend also found time to periodically boogie down at Jackson Station “back in the day.” A do-not-miss act on this year’s festival, performing with Tad Walters & Chuck Cotton!
Randy McAllister of Texas — A true American music original, Randy McAllister plays drums, harmonica, sings and unloads a heavy cargo of clever songs and anthemic blues tunes. Noted Kansas City guitarist Brandon Hudspeth helps round out the band.
Mill Street Blues of Ohio — Members of celebrated Ohio blues bands Deuce ’n a Quarter and John Henry & the Rainmakers combine forces in Mill Street Blues. Heartfelt original blues songs and more.
Tiffany Pollack and Co. of New Orleans — A great new voice from the Crescent City makes a rare East Coast appearance timed with her debut solo CD on the noted NOLA Blue label.
Roy Roberts of North Carolina — A legend on the Carolina blues scene, Roy Roberts has been setting stages on fire since the 1960s. Old-school style and intelligent originals combine to offer a glimpse of blues heaven.
Skylar Saufley and the 99th Degree of Alabama — Don’t let his youth fool you. This guy is an old soul who has done his homework and performs classic Chicago and Texas blues done right.
The Sensible Pumps of South Carolina — The Pumps were the “all-girl band” that helped make Jackson Station the special and beloved place it was. This is a long-overdue reunion of these talented musicians. One show only!
Shrimp City Slim of Charleston — “World piano blues & original songs” from the guy who books the Blues Cruise. One mellow lunchtime gig only!
Sidewalk Zydeco of Charleston — Johnny Ace (accordion and vocals) and Mary from Tokyo (rubboard) lead the charge with a rip-roaring band of zydeco road masters (the Creole dance music of south Louisiana).
Laverne Smith of Georgia — A fine singer from the Georgia countryside, this lady nails everything from Etta James to Tina Turner. Performing as apart of the Robert Lee Coleman band at this year’s FOD.
Patrick Vining and The Trouble Tones of Georgia — Patrick Vining is a veteran blues shouter who has released records on both sides of The Pond. He brings his feisty new band to Greenwood this year for what promises to be “nothin’ but a party!”
Rev. Marv Ward & Wallstreet of South Carolina — With a career reaching back to the folk music heyday of the ‘60s, the Rev. comes to town with a new CD (“Sparkling Isolation”) and a new book of poetry. He will do a book-signing Saturday at McCaslan’s and a gig with Wallstreet (harp) that evening.
The Rev. Billy C. Wirtz of Florida — One of the first artists to ever play Jackson Station, Rev. Billy is an outrageous performer who mashes together a wild blend of over-the-top humor, superb blues ’n’ boogie piano and hard-to-fathom storytelling. Two special evenings only (Friday and Saturday) at Inn on the Square.