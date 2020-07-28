Lewis Napoleon
ABBEVILLE — Lewis Napoleon, 83, of 37 Oaklawn Dr., passed on Sunday, July 26, 2020. He was born in McCormick County on December 18, 1936, to the late Bertha Thomas.
Lewis was a faithful member of Saint Mary AME Church. He loved to sing and hunt wild game. He retired from Flexible Technologies after thirty four years of devoted service.
He was preceded in death by a granddaughter Candace Rapley.
He leaves to cherish fond memories to his loving and devoted wife of sixty two years, Juanita Napoleon, of the home, nine children; Johnny Ray Cade, of Atlanta GA, Cheryl Hill, of Mauldin, SC, Annie (Carl) Rapley, of Greenville, SC, Stephen Napoleon, of Detroit, MI, Lewis R. (Tonia) Napoleon, of Detroit MI, Bobby (Cynthia) Napoleon, of Abbeville, SC, Denise (James) Hill of Greenwood, SC, Nicole Morton, of Greenwood, SC, and Travis Power of Abbeville, SC, twenty three grandchildren, and sixteen great-grand children; three sisters; Barbara Hazard, of Atlanta GA, Sylvia Morton, of Atlanta GA, Janice Clinkscales, of Greenwood SC, one aunt, Chessie Oliver, of Abbeville SC, one sister-in-law, Rose Marie (Al) Brown, of Detroit MI and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends that will miss him dearly and keep fond memories in their hearts.
Graveside services are 11 a.m. Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Saint Mary AME Church in Mt. Carmel, SC. Public viewing is Wednesday, July 29, 2020 from 2-6 p.m. at the mortuary. The family is at the home. Professional services by Abbeville-White Mortuary.