For the past eight years, Lander men’s soccer has been a staple in Division II. That is mainly because of the work Lee Squires has put in since he was hired in 2015.
Now, Squires is heading off, taking the head coaching job at Georgia Southern.
“The Lander community would like to express our dearest thanks to Lee for his eight years leading the Lander men’s soccer team,” Lander Athletic Director Brian Reese said in a press release. “Lee brought in student-athletes who exemplified everything that it meant to be a Bearcat through success on the field and the classroom. We look forward to seeing him have the same success at Georgia Southern and wish him and his family nothing but the best.”
In the eight years Squire was at Lander, the Bearcats finished with a winning record eight times, racking up 101 wins in the 148 matches, and reaching the Peach Belt Conference Championship seven times. This past season the Bearcats won the conference championship and reached the second round of the NCAA tournament.
Squires was named the PBC Coach of the Year four times, finished with four regular-season titles, led the Bearcats to two PBC Championships and coached six All-Americans.
Squires’ best season was 2018 when the Bearcats finished with a 16-2-3 record and reached the NCAA Quarterfinals.
‘While I am excited and honored by this opportunity at Georgia Southern, I am going to miss Lander and the people here tremendously. I’d like to thank Jeff May for being so patient in hiring me back in 2015, and Brian Reese for his unwavering support since then,” Squires said. “Dr. Cosentino the administration, the faculty, staff, alumni, and supporters have all been a great source of support for me and my family since we arrived in Greenwood, and I couldn’t be more grateful to them. I have had quality assistant coaches in my time here and thank them for their hard work in sustaining a successful program. And to all the student-athletes we have recruited and seen graduate in my eight years here, thank you. I am proud of them all. Lander University is a special place and I am excited to support and watch the future success of the program.”
