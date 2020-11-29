CLEMSON — Trevor Lawrence threw for 403 yards and two touchdowns in his first game in five weeks — and likely last one at Death Valley — and Clemson throttled Pittsburgh.
Lawrence hadn’t seen the field on game day since beating Syracuse on Oct. 24. He tested positive for the coronavirus the following week and missed Clemson’s next two games, including its only loss this season — a 47-40 double OT defeat at No. 2 Notre Dame 52-17.
Lawrence led Clemson (8-1, 7-1 Atlantic Coast Conference; No. 3 CFP) a step closer to the league championship game and a likely rematch with the unbeaten Fighting Irish.
Cornell Powell had five catches for 176 yards, including a 43-yard TD catch off a flea-flicker pass from Lawrence. Powell also had an incredible, one-handed grab on a 70-yard pass to the Pitt 5 that set up Chez Mellusi’s 2-yard TD run for a 38-3 lead.
Top 25
No. 1 Alabama 42, No. 22 Auburn 13
TUSCLAOOSA, Ala. — Mac Jones passed for 302 yards and five touchdowns, highlighted by two long ones to DeVonta Smith, and No. 1 Alabama rolled over rival No. 22 Auburn without coach Nick Saban, who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the week.
The Crimson Tide (8-0, No. 1 playoff rankings) continued a dominating march through a schedule of all-Southeastern Conference games even minus its six-time national champion coach on the sideline.
Texas A&M 20, LSU 7
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Isaiah Spiller ran for 141 yards and a touchdown and Buddy Johnson returned an interception for a score in Texas A&M’s victory over LSU.
Texas A&M (6-1, No. 5 CFP) extended its winning streak to five games in its first contest since Nov. 7 after the team couldn’t play the last two weeks because of a coronavirus outbreak.
No. 6 Florida 34, Kentucky 10
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida’s Kyle-to-Kyle connection returned in a big way after a two-week hiatus and put the Gators on the verge of the Southeastern Conference championship game.
Kyle Trask found Kyle Pitts for three touchdowns, including a 56-yarder in which the star tight end ran away from a cornerback, and Florida overcame a sluggish start to beat Kentucky.
Michigan State 29, No. 11 Northwestern 20
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Matt Coghlin broke a tie with a 48-yard field goal with 3:35 left and Michigan State handed Northwestern its first loss of the season.
The Wildcats (5-1 Big Ten, 5-1) were coming off a 17-7 victory over Wisconsin that put them in contention for a spot in the College Football Playoff. That prospect likely was dashed with the loss to the Spartans, but they remain in control of the Big Ten West.
No. 12 Indiana 27, Maryland 11
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Stevie Scott III had three touchdown runs and Indiana had three interceptions, three sacks and a game-changing safety.
No. 13 Georgia 45, South Carolina 16
COLUMBIA — James Cook ran for 104 yards on just six carries and three other Georgia backs had at least 77 yards to help the Bulldogs overpower depleted South Carolina.
After throwing for 401 yards in his first start last week, Southern California transfer JT Daniels was 10 for 16 for 139 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.
Georgia (6-2) led 21-0 after its first three possessions and before South Carolina (2-7) had a first down.
Zamir White ran 13 time for 84 yards, Kenny McIntosh had 79 yards on nine carries, and Daijun Edwards ran 14 times for 77 yards. The Bulldogs didn’t attempt a pass after Daniels’ 31-yard touchdown strike to Arian Smith on the first play of the fourth quarter gave them a 45-10 lead.
No. 16 Coastal Carolina 49, Texas State 14
SAN MARCOS. Texas — C.J. Marable ran for 157 yards and three touchdowns and Coastal Carolina wrapped up the Sun Belt Conference East Division title in the rain against Texas State..
The Chanticleers (9-0, 7-0) had 572 yards of offense in extending their winning streak to 10 games. They moved up to the Football Bowl Subdivision three seasons ago.
No. 21 Oklahoma State 50, Texas Tech 44
STILLWATER, Okla. — Dezmon Jackson rushed for career highs of 235 yards and three touchdowns and Oklahoma State bounced back from a disappointing loss to rival Oklahoma.
No. 23 La.-Lafayette 70, La.-Monroe 20
MONROE, La. — Levi Lewis passed for three touchdowns and ran for two more in less than three quarters, and Louisiana-Lafayette routed winless Louisiana-Monroe.
Running backs Trey Regas and Elijah Mitchell each rushed for more than 90 yards and scored a touchdown apiece for Louisiana-Lafayette (8-1, 6-1 Sun Belt).
ACC
NC State 36, Syracuse 29
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Bailey Hockman hit Emeka Emezie with a 26-yard go-ahead score early in the fourth quarter and connected with Thayer Thomas for three more scores through the air and North Carolina rallied to defeat Syracuse.
Georgia Tech 56, Duke 33
ATLANTA — Jeff Sims threw three touchdown passes and ran for 108 yards, setting career highs, and Georgia Tech beat turnover-plagued Duke 56-33 as each team returned from long layoffs.
Led by Sims, the freshman quarterback, Georgia Tech (3-5, 3-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) ended a three-game losing streak.
Boston College 34, Louisville 27BOSTON — Boston College coach Jeff Hafley thinks he spotted a tear in starter-turned-backup quarterback Dennis Grosel’s eye after the game.
The BC junior, who started in 2019 but lost his job to Phil Jurkovec this year, threw for two touchdowns after the Notre Dame transfer was injured and added a 44-yard run to lead the Eagles to a victory over Louisville.
SEC
Missouri 41, Vanderbilt 0
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Sarah Fuller made history, but her barrier-breaking kickoff was the only highlight for Vanderbilt as Missouri dominated the Commodores 41-0 on Saturday.
Fuller became the first woman to participate in a Power 5 conference football game when she kicked off to start the second half.
Ole Miss 31, Mississippi St. 24
OXFORD, Miss. — Matt Corral threw for two touchdowns as Ole Miss raced to a 14-0 first quarter lead and held off a late Mississippi State surge to defeat the Bulldogs in the Egg Bowl rivalry.