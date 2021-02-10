The No. 2 Lander women's basketball team defeated Peach Belt foe USC Aiken 71-61 on Wednesday night, led by 19 points from Zamiya Passmore and a double-double from Makaila Cange.
With the victory, Lander improved to 11-0 overall and 9-0 in the PBC, while the Pacers dropped to 2-5 (2-4 PBC).
Passmore led all scorers while also dishing four assists in 36 minutes. It marked seventh consecutive game scoring in double figures. Cangé finished with 17 points and 13 rebounds for her seventh double-double of the season.
Clemson's Lawrence to have surgery
CLEMSON — Former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence will have surgery on his left, non-throwing shoulder before the NFL draft.
Lawrence's representative, Kyle Strongin of MGC Sports, said Lawrence scheduled a workout for NFL personnel on Friday instead of waiting for Clemson's pro day March 11 because of the upcoming surgery. Strongin did not specify when the procedure would happen.
Lawrence, the 6-foot-6 passer who finished second in Heisman Trophy balloting to Alabama receiver Devonta Smith, is expected to be the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Cuban relents after NBA reiterates policy
DALLAS — Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban relented Wednesday and the national anthem will be played before home games this season after the NBA reiterated its “longstanding league policy” to include the song.
The league's initial reaction to Cuban's decision was to say teams were free to conduct pregame activities as they wished with the unusual circumstances created by the coronavirus pandemic. Most teams don't have fans at home games.
But the NBA abruptly reversed course with Cuban's decision reverberating around the country, including a question put to White House press secretary Jen Psaki during her daily briefing. Athlete protests of social and racial injustice during the “The Star-Spangled Banner” became a flashpoint between then-President Donald Trump and various leagues during his administration.
Texans president resigns after 20 years
HOUSTON — Houston Texans president Jamey Rootes has resigned after more than 20 years, the team's latest move in an offseason of upheaval.
The announcement was made Wednesday and said Rootes was leaving to pursue interests as a writer, public speaker, consultant and professor at the University of Houston.
Rootes was hired in 2000 as the Texans began preparations for their expansion season in 2002. He was responsible for all of the team's business functions, including stadium naming rights and sponsorships, ticket sales and coordinating radio and TV broadcasting relationships.