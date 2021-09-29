Lander picked up its first Peach Belt Conference win of the season sweeping Young Harris 25-11, 25-18, 25-7, on Tuesday. Christina Aguayo led the Bearcats with 13 kills while adding two aces and one block. Madilyn Reed tallied a double-double in the win with 19 assists and 10 digs.
Lander will look to make it two in a row as the team travels to take on Georgia College.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLFLander 5th (598)Caroline Hardee had another strong showing as she finished at two-under-par at the Savannah Lakes Invitational and was selected to the all-tournament team.
Competing as individual players for Lander, Victoria Callahan tied for 46th, shooting 1-over-par, followed by Caitlyn Cash with a 13-over-par performance, tying at 52nd.
Emily Beiers and Chloe Hiott finished 16 and 17-over-par respectively while Elizabeth Bradley shot 22-over-par.
COLLEGE GOLFErskine Men’s 3rd (+24)Erskine Women’s 2nd (+24)Alberto Dominguez continued his impressive streak of performances as he was the only Erskine golfer to shoot under par through both rounds at the King Invitational.
Dominguez finished with a 1-under-par, the third best overall score in men’s individual play.
For the women’s team, Sofia Altes finished as the low scorer shooting 16-over-par and also securing a third overall finish.