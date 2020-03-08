The Lander baseball team rode Carson Schlegel’s shutout pitching and Landon Dupert’s grand slam as the Bearcats completed a Peach Belt Conference series sweep over Flagler 9-0 Sunday afternoon at Dolny Stadium.
Lander improved to 13-7 overall and 7-4 in the PBC. The Saints fell to 12-9, 4-8.
Lander starting pitcher Schlegel (5-1) earned his fifth win of the season, tying him with Columbus State’s Devin Dudal for the Peach Belt lead. He lowered his ERA to 1.53, one of the best in the PBC.
Schlegel pitched a complete-game shutout, allowing six hits while striking out six and walking one.
Saints pitcher Colt Mink (3-2) took the loss, allowing eight runs on nine hits in 4 1/3 innings. He entered the game second in the PBC with a 0.87 ERA in 31 innings this season.
Josh Gregory was 4-for-4 with a home run, four RBIs and two runs scored to pace the Bearcats’ offense.
Roury Glanton was 3-for-3 with three runs scored while Dupert was 1-for-4 with a homer and four RBIs.
Lander had a big first inning, scoring six runs on six hits. Colton Yeager and Mike Fitschen each singled and moved up a base on a wild pitch. Glanton’s infield single plated one run while Gregory’s single made it 2-0.
Bradley Davis singled to load the bases, and Dupert blasted a grand slam over the wall in right-center, making it 6-0. It was the sophomore’s first homer of the season and third of his Bearcat career.
The Bearcats upped their lead to 8-0 in the bottom of the third when Glanton walked and Gregory hit his second homer of the series, belting a two-run shot to right. It was his fifth of the season.
Gregory added an RBI single in the seventh, scoring Glanton.