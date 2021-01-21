Lander student-athletes record 3.2 fall GPA
The Lander Athletic Department recorded a mark of 3.20 program-wide during the 2020 fall semester.
The women’s golf team led all programs with a 3.841. Women’s tennis, women’s soccer, and women’s cross country all recorded an average above a 3.50. Fifteen of Lander’s 21 varsity teams finished the fall with GPAs of 3.0 or better.
Lander’s Tattevin earns PBC honor
Lander men’s tennis sophomore Guillaume Tattevin was named to the Peach Belt Conference preseason all-conference team.
Tattevin played singles at three different spots for Lander in the shortened spring 2020 season, going 6-2 overall with a 5-1 mark at No. 2.
Beamer hires Moore for USC football program
University of South Carolina head football coach Shane Beamer has named Derrick Moore as the program’s Executive Director of Character and Player Development.