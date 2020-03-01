The Lander softball team had victories against Virginia-Wise and Walsh to complete an unbeaten weekend at the Bearcat Challenge.
“A great way to finish going into our spring trip,” coach Glen Crawford said. “Just really proud of the whole group, the whole energy.”
Against Virginia-Wise, Lander (13-2-1) took a 1-0 lead on an RBI single from Shannon Antonini. The Cavaliers (6-10) tied the score with a solo homer in the top of the third, but Sydney Grimes led off the bottom of the third with a double, then stole third. Two batters later, Grimes raced home on an Ashley Vinson bunt for the game-winning run.
Liz Gollin (3-0) allowed one run on three hits with three walks and eight strikeouts in five innings of work, while Eliza Gonzalez earned her first career save by working two innings of scoreless relief.
In game two against Walsh, the Bearcats fell behind 1-0 in the first before Antonini knotted the game with an RBI single in the second inning. A two-run homer in the top of the third gave Walsh (3-3) a 3-1 lead, but Delaney Guerrero’s RBI double in the bottom of the third pulled Lander within a run, and Grimes tied the game with a single to plate Jenelle Figueroa in the bottom of the fourth. A hard-hit ball by Logan Coward was misplayed in the fifth, allowing two Bearcats to come home and make the score 5-3 Lander.
Vinson (7-1) tossed five scoreless innings of relief to earn the win, limiting the Cavaliers to just two hits.