The Lander baseball team got home runs from Josh Gregory, Evan Harold, Justin Wager and Mike Fitschen as the Bearcats beat Augusta 20-1 Sunday at Dolny Stadium.
Lander won the Peach Belt Conference series after splitting the first two games with the Jaguars, improving to 9-4 overall and 4-1 in the PBC. Augusta fell to 2-10, 1-5.
It was the first time the Bearcats had scored 20 or more runs since March 22-23, 2016, when Lander scored 22 and 24 runs on consecutive days against Claflin and Anderson.
Carson Schlegel was the winning pitcher for the Bearcats, improving to 4-0. Schlegel allowed only one run on five hits in seven innings. He struck out six and walked no one.
Jackson Bryant and Marshall Thompson each pitched a scoreless inning for Lander.
Jaguars starting pitcher John Micah Law (0-2) took the loss.
Gregory was 2-for-6 with a home run and five RBIs. Roury Glanton went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and four RBIs, including three RBI singles.
Wager went 2-for-4 with a three-run homer, three runs scored and four RBIs. Harold was 2-for-4 with a homer, three RBIs and three runs scored.
Fitschen was 2-for-5 with a two-run homer and three runs scored. Matthew Burgess went 3-for-5 with a double and three runs scored. Jordan Gibert also scored twice.
The Bearcats will be back in action at 6 p.m. Tuesday when they go on the road to face Newberry.