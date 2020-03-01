HICKORY, N.C. — The No. 6-ranked Lander men’s tennis team earned a road victory on Sunday in its first meeting ever against Lenoir-Rhyne, defeating the Bears 6-1.
Lander (7-1) won the doubles point with a 6-2 win from Guillaume Tattevin and Kim Oshiro at No. 3 and a 6-3 victory at No. 2 from Adam Elliget and Matthew De Groot. Axel Cronje and Tommaso Rossin added a 6-3 win at the No. 1 spot.
The Bearcats earned straight-set singles victories from Thomas De Negri at No. 4, Oshiro at No. 6, Jamieson Nathan at No. 5 and Cronje at No. 3. Tattevin notched a 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 comeback win at No. 2 before the Bears (4-3) earned their lone point at No. 1 singles.