COLUMBUS, Ga. — The Lander baseball team dropped its series finale on Sunday afternoon, 8-3, to No. 23 Columbus State at Burger King Stadium at Ragsdale Field.
The Bearcats suffer their first PBC series sweep since March 1-3, 2019, to Flagler. The Bearcats fall to 10-7 (4-4 PBC) while the Cougars improve to 14-3 (8-1 PBC) on the season.
Columbus State struck first with the game’s first two runs in the bottom of the first. An RBI single and a sacrifice fly gave the Cougars a 2-0 lead.
The Cougars doubled their lead in the fourth inning on Robert Brooks’ two-run home run. Lander got on the board in the fifth with an RBI double by Josh Gregory.
In the sixth, Bo Richey ripped an RBI single to cut the deficit to two. Columbus State’s Bryson Horne hit a three-run home run to extend the lead to 7-2 in the sixth.
Justin Wager hit an RBI double to add a run in the eighth. The Cougars answered in the bottom half and scored on a wild pitch.
Cougar starter Jaime Boatright threw five innings while giving up two runs, five hits, four walks, and striking out seven to earn his fourth win of the season. Bearcat starter Carson Schlegel was charged with his first loss of the year after yielding four runs in five innings.
Lander begins an eight-game homestand at 6 p.m. Wednesday against No. 2 North Greenville.