The Lander University athletic department announces the hiring of Thomas Holland as the new Assistant AD for Sports Media.
“We are excited about Thomas being a part of our athletic department,” said Director of Athletics Brian Reese. “His experience is outstanding in both traditional sports information-related activities and the newer digital space.
“His upcoming plans for the department are exciting, and we are looking forward to him starting,” Reese said.
Holland is no stranger to the Upstate, having served in similar roles at Erskine College and Newberry College.
Current Interim Director Hunter Julius will resume his normal duties as assistant sports information director.