ZF Transmissions donates transmissions to PTC

From left are PTC Foundation Associate Vice President Fran Wiley, ZF Transmissions Human Resources Team Lead and Training Supervisor Robbie Ellis, PTC Automotive Technology Program Director Gerald Sartin, PTC Automotive Technology Instructor Bill King, ZF Master Trainer Tony McClennan, ZF Technical Training Instructor Brian Campbell, and PTC Dean of Engineering and Industrial Technology Christina Knight.

ZF Transmissions in Gray Court donated 14 transmissions to the Piedmont Technical College (PTC) Automotive Technology Program.

Just as a transmission regulates the speed of engine power directed to a vehicle’s tires, ZF’s donation to PTC is helping harness the power of education to move students forward in their careers and lives.

Submitted by Kristine Hartvigsen

