ZF Transmissions donates transmissions to PTC

From left are PTC Foundation Associate Vice President Fran Wiley, ZF Transmissions Human Resources Team Lead and Training Supervisor Robbie Ellis, PTC Automotive Technology Program Director Gerald Sartin, PTC Automotive Technology Instructor Bill King, ZF Master Trainer Tony McClennan, ZF Technical Training Instructor Brian Campbell, and PTC Dean of Engineering and Industrial Technology Christina Knight.
ZF Transmissions in Gray Court donated 14 transmissions to the Piedmont Technical College (PTC) Automotive Technology Program.
Just as a transmission regulates the speed of engine power directed to a vehicle’s tires, ZF’s donation to PTC is helping harness the power of education to move students forward in their careers and lives.
PTC Automotive Technology Program Director Gerald Sartin and PTC Foundation Associate Vice President Fran Wiley joined other college officials in welcoming a ZF team that was invited to celebrate the donation with a tour of the O’Dell Upstate Center for Manufacturing Excellence donation last month in Greenwood.
“I would like to take a moment to express my sincere appreciation to each of you for the generous donation to our Automotive Technology program here at Piedmont Technical College,” Sartin told ZF officials. “These transmissions will be used to train future automotive technicians, giving them hands-on experience with the latest in transmission technology.”
“ZF values our longstanding relationship with Piedmont Technical College,” said ZF Transmissions Human Resources Team Lead and Training Supervisor Robbie Ellis, “and our partnership is essential to our continued success and employee development.”
“PTC is proud to count ZF Transmissions among its essential business partners,” PTC President Dr. Hope E. Rivers said. “This reciprocal relationship not only provides critical resources to the college and its students, but it also helps bolster ZF’s workforce with highly trained PTC graduates.”