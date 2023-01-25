The community is invited to join the Department of English and Foreign Languages at Lander University for “A Reading and Conversation,” featuring writer and translator Aruni Kashyap.
The event will take place at 7 p.m. on Monday in the Barksdale Recital Hall (CC 250) of the Abney Cultural Center on the Lander campus, and is free and open to the public.
Aruni Kashyap is the author of “His Father’s Disease: Stories” and the novel “The House With a Thousand Stories.” Along with editing a collection of stories called “How to Tell the Story of an Insurgency,” Kashyap has also translated two novels from Assamese to English, published by Zubaan Books and Penguin Random House.
Kashyap is a recipient of a National Endowment for the Arts Fellowship, the Faculty Research Grants in the Humanities and Arts Program, Arts Lab Faculty Fellowship, and the Charles Wallace India Trust Scholarship for Creative Writing to the University of Edinburgh. His poetry collection, “There is No Good Time for Bad News,” was nominated for the 58th Georgia Author of the Year Awards 2022, and was a finalist for the Marsh Hawk Press Poetry Prize and Four Way Books Levis Award in Poetry.
Kashyap’s short stories, poems and essays have appeared in Catapult, The Boston Review, Electric Literature, The Oxford Anthology of Writings from Northeast, The Kenyon Review, The New York Times, The Guardian UK, and others. He also writes in Assamese and is the author of a novel called “Noikhon Etia Duroit,” and three novellas.
In addition to sharing some of his work during the event, and taking questions and answers from the audience, Kashyap will also have copies of his latest publications available for purchase using cash, Venmo or PayPal.