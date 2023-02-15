Readers often wonder when works of fiction take inspiration from people and events in real life. Writer and translator Aruni Kashyap says it’s hard for stories not to be inspired by the world around us.

“Fiction is about re-dramatizing what we see,” said Kashyap. “I think any writer who says, ‘it is completely from my imagination,’ that’s not a correct statement, because fiction is a commentary on our society.”

Submitted by Graham Duncan