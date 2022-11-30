Test-driving a career is a two-way street, and the Work-Based Learning initiative operating collaboratively between The Greenwood Promise and Piedmont Technical College (PTC) is a perfect proving ground for both job-seekers and employers.

Work-Based Learning (WBL) is a structured learning experience for students at a worksite for a specific timeframe that leads to a career path. WBL enables students to apply classroom instruction in a real-world business and gives employers an opportunity to train individuals for job openings in the near- and long-term future.

