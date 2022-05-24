The Johnston Peach Blossom Festival announced the winners of the 8th Annual Bass Fishing Tournament as part of the festival on May 7. There were 22 teams participating.
First-place team in the tournament was Allen Rogers and Jamie Gayle with a total of 22.50 pounds. Second place was Glenn Shealy and John Clary with a total of 22.10 pounds; third place was David Sullivan and Will Hood with a total of 18.72 pounds. Adult Big Fish winner was Shannon Enlow with 9.86 pounds, and second in the category was Jim Bilbrey with 7.92 pounds.
In the Youth under 14 category, first place was Bentley Mattson with a total of 11.75 pounds; second place was Cole Enlow and Brantley Enlow with 9.76 pounds.
Youth Big Fish winner was Brantley Enlow with 4.16 pounds, and second place was Bentley Mattson with 3.52 pounds.
At this year’s festival, the largest ever, thousands of patrons descended on Johnston to enjoy the day set aside to honor the peach industry, which has been so important in the development of the area. Each year, the town goes all out with the festival to remind citizens about the peach industry and to open its arms to visitors.
The Johnston Peach Blossom Festival's premier sponsor is AT&T.
Other corporate sponsors are Generac, Vyve Broadband, Edgefield County Health Care, J.W. Yonce and Sons, NAPA of Johnston/Edgefield, Dominion Energy, Bridgestone, Herlong Ford, National Wild Turkey Federation, KJs Market, SRP Federal Credit Union, and First Citizens Bank, Johnston.
Entertainment sponsors are Dr. Hugh Morgan Family Practice, Moorecraft Cabinets, Trantech Radiator Products, Pendarvis Chevrolet and Titan Farms.
The Johnston Development Corporation, a nonprofit volunteer organization, sponsors the festival. It works to aid the community in economic development, education, recreation, historic preservation, tourism, scientific and cultural opportunities, and promotion of Johnston.