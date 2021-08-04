The little, nearly extinct town of Willington in northern McCormick County will host its annual Historic Willington Day at 10 a.m. Sept. 18.
It will feature a chance to learn more about the old town. Longtime Willington advocate Sara Juengst will be on hand to greet visitors. At 11 a.m. at Willington Presbyterian Church, she will present the history of the town and other nearby historic sites. She will highlight the history of Fort Charlotte, New Bordeaux, Willington Academy and John de la Howe. The church is on the road behind the Highway 81 gazebo.
Juengst, a retired minister, spent two decades advocating for the town and served as president of Willington on the Way, the town’s nonprofit organization. Juengst recently retired from her role overseeing the nonprofit and gave the reins to Lana Snellgrove.
The Vintage Peanut Truck will be on site from noon to 3 p.m., and Jeff Moss BBQ will be there from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Gail Oust, Marion Sturkey, Lisa Anne Cullen and Dr. James A. Franklin Sr. will be signing books in the bookshop. Also, subject matter experts will be on hand in the history center to answer questions about the town’s history and the exhibits and materials in the center.