Serving two decades in public service and education, Ms. White transitioned into the nonprofit sector as the founder and executive director of Becoming Leaders of Optimism and Meaning (BLOOM). Established in 2018, the organization works on behalf of girls in grades 5 through 12 and provides various programs that focus on self-esteem, leadership, community service, career advancement and more.
Following the establishment of her nonprofit organization, White began serving as the executive director of the Food Bank of Greenwood County. Striving to address food insecurity in the local area, her team of five part-time employees and volunteers feed approximately 800 individuals and families every month. Overseeing all operations to ensure ongoing success, she also hosts presentations and workshops, is involved in grant writing, and serves as a liaison with various community partners. She also hosts an annual event, the National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week, broadcasts several holiday donations drives and organizes recurring food drives for the Food Bank and Bear Necessities Food Pantry on the campus of Lander University.
White began her stellar career as a police officer with the Greenwood City Police Department. She subsequently worked for more than 15 years for Greenwood School District 50. As an advocate in diversity, equity and inclusion, White aims to return to the classroom in the future as a college professor and DEI consultant. She hopes to teach students about the various societal limitations in nonprofit work, DEI, social injustice and food inequalities.
White received an associate’s degree in Business Administration and Accounting at Piedmont Technical College in 2004. She later earned a Bachelor of Science in Psychology from Limestone College in 2006 and holds a Master of Arts in Mental Health Counseling from Webster University. Additionally, White holds a professional leadership certificate from the Women’s Leadership Institute (WLI) at Furman University and a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in the workplace certificate from the Muma College of Business at the University of South Florida. White is also a graduate of the Greenwood Chamber of Commerce's Leadership Greenwood.
As a leader in her local community, White serves as a parishioner of the African Methodist Episcopal Church, and has maintained involvement as a Seventh Episcopal District Commissioner for the Christian Debutante-Master Commission (CDMC) since 2009. As an active member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc., she has served as the corresponding secretary and committee chair of Health and Healing and Policies and Procedures for the Greenwood Alumnae Chapter. Recognized for her diligence and hard work in the community, White was the recipient of the Under 45 Star Award from the Greenwood Chamber of Commerce. She serves on various boards and committees in the Greenwood community. White lives by the words of the late Congresswomen Shirley Chisholm: “Service is the rent we pay for the privilege of living on this earth.”