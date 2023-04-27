The grandson of the elderly white Kansas City man accused of shooting a Black teenager who accidentally rang the wrong doorbell says his grandfather was “radicalized” in recent years by racial fear-mongering and lies he encountered while immersed in Fox News and other conservative media. Coming on the heels of a defamation suit that exposed Fox’s business model of promoting extremism and disinformation for ratings, the grandson’s assessment is believable.

Ralph Yarl, 16, was attempting to pick up his siblings on April 13 in Kansas City when he mistakenly rang the doorbell of the wrong house. The resident, Andrew D. Lester, 84, allegedly shot Yarl twice, including once in the head. Yarl survived. Lester faces charges of assault and armed criminal action.

