Wesley Commons hosts Employee Awards banquet

Front row, from left are Elizabeth Alexander (5); Amanda Fallaw (15), Patricia Prince (18-year retiree), Tori Robinson (5), Talisha Calhoun (5), Shatika Rice (5). Back row: David Buckshorn, Terri Mostiller (20), Rhonda Hughes (5), Wanda Dodgen (5), Childres Buchanan (9-year retiree), Dianne Dywan (23-year retiree), Robert Henderson (5), Diane Stevenson (5), and Wanda Robinson (10). Not pictured: Sylvia Adams (5), Kelly Amaker (5), Sierra Antonio (5), Tanya Henderson (5), Priscilla Jennings (5), Jennifer Johnson (5), Joyce Kelly (5), Isaac Shaffer (5), Lottie Crawford (10), Andrea Hobson (10), Lorraine Carter (15), Demario Childs (15) and Sheila Judy (15).
Wesley Commons celebrated its annual employee service awards with a banquet ceremony on Tuesday, Jan. 10.
The event recognized the hard work and dedication of 24 employees, 3 retirees, and 2 deceased employees who have collectively given 285 years of service to the campus community.
Wesley Commons’ leadership honored the employees for their contributions and commitment to the organization. Each employee was presented an award thanking them for their contributions and expressing appreciation for their hard work. Organizational leaders also acknowledged the retirees and fondly memorialized deceased employees for their years of service and the impact they had on the organization.
The banquet was a wonderful opportunity for employees and retirees to come together and celebrate their achievements. It was attended by employees, their families, and honorary members of the community.
