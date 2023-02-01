Wesley Commons hosts Employee Awards banquet

Front row, from left are Elizabeth Alexander (5); Amanda Fallaw (15), Patricia Prince (18-year retiree), Tori Robinson (5), Talisha Calhoun (5), Shatika Rice (5). Back row: David Buckshorn, Terri Mostiller (20), Rhonda Hughes (5), Wanda Dodgen (5), Childres Buchanan (9-year retiree), Dianne Dywan (23-year retiree), Robert Henderson (5), Diane Stevenson (5), and Wanda Robinson (10). Not pictured: Sylvia Adams (5), Kelly Amaker (5), Sierra Antonio (5), Tanya Henderson (5), Priscilla Jennings (5), Jennifer Johnson (5), Joyce Kelly (5), Isaac Shaffer (5), Lottie Crawford (10), Andrea Hobson (10), Lorraine Carter (15), Demario Childs (15) and Sheila Judy (15).

Wesley Commons celebrated its annual employee service awards with a banquet ceremony on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

The event recognized the hard work and dedication of 24 employees, 3 retirees, and 2 deceased employees who have collectively given 285 years of service to the campus community.

Submitted by Justin Jenkins