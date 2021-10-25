Wellness Center teams up with faculty and staff to assist students

Lander University’s Wellness Center hosted a toiletry drive during the last week of September. Faculty and staff donated personal hygiene items to help any students who might be struggling to afford them.
“Over the years we have seen a growing population of students not having the necessary items to upkeep personal hygiene,” said Sam Abney, Lander’s director of Disability Services.
“All of the items are donated by the great faculty and staff here at Lander,” Abney said.
Items donated included soap and body wash, shampoo and conditioner, toothpaste, toothbrushes, deodorant and a variety of other hygiene products.
“The cabinet was close to empty before the drive,” Abney said.
After collecting items, the stock was overflowing and two overflow areas had to be created to store donations. She appreciated the diversity of the products which were donated, and said that “faculty and staff were very cognizant about different ethnicities, individuals who may prefer organic items and providing products for males and females.”