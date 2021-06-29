West Carolina Tel (WCTEL) awarded recipients of the WCTEL & Foundation for Rural Service (FRS) 2021 college scholarships, totaling $13,500 in funds to help youtha pursue further learning.
All scholarship applications are mailed to FRS and independently judged in Washington, D.C., by a panel of judges selected by FRS.
The WCTEL scholarship for $8,000, issued annually for four years in the amount of $2,000 per year was awarded to Caroline Scott from Abbeville High School. She plans to attend Clemson University in the fall to pursue a degree in electrical engineering. Caroline also received the $500 Rodger Cox scholarship from FRS.
The Staurulakis Family (JSI) scholarship, valued at $5,000, was awarded to Matt Weyer who was homeschooled in Greenwood. Matt plans to attend Lander University to pursue a degree in business management/marketing.
“The board and employees of West Carolina Tel are delighted to help area youth pursue their college dreams,” said Jeff Wilson, CEO of West Carolina Tel. “We hope that these students flourish and one day return to our area to raise their families and pursue their career dreams. Our area offers a wealth of opportunities and we welcome these students with open arms.”