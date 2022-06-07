West Carolina Tel (WCTEL) recently awarded the recipients of the WCTEL & Foundation for Rural Service (FRS) 2022 college scholarships, totaling $10,500 in funds to help local youth pursue further learning. All scholarship applications are mailed to FRS and independently judged in Washington by a panel of judges selected by FRS.
The WCTEL scholarship for $8,000, issued annually for four years in the amount of $2,000 per year, was awarded to Audree Vaughn from Crescent High School. Vaughn plans to attend Anderson University in the fall to pursue a degree in Business Management.
Each year, FRS awards 39 scholarships to students across the United States. This year, FRS received over 900 applications, and Vaughn received a $2,500 scholarship. Vaughn also received the $1,500 Starr-Iva Community Scholarship, receiving a total of $12,000 in scholarship funds to support and advance her college education.
In addition to these community scholarships, The WCTEL Family Scholarship offers a $1,000 scholarship to every dependent of WCTEL employees. Started by an anonymous doner and sustained by WCTEL family members, the WCTEL Family Scholarship awarded scholarships to Jake Crawford, Abbeville; Meghan Lusk, Honea Path; Cale Mack, Greenwood; Alana Mitchell, Donalds; Madeline Peacon, Abbeville; and Kendra Thomason, Greenwood.
“The board and employees of West Carolina Tel are delighted to help area youth pursue their college dreams,” said Jeff Wilson, CEO of WCTEL. “We hope that these students flourish and one day return to our area to raise their families and pursue their career dreams. Our area offers a wealth of opportunities, and we welcome these students with open arms.”