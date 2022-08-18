WCTEL may be 70 years old, but age is not slowing the cooperative down. Quite the opposite, in fact.
Growth. Roots. Humility. Mission. Cause. Those tenets were underscored at the broadband cooperative’s 70th Annual Meeting of the Membership on Aug. 15 at the Abbeville Civic Center.
More than 130 members and guests attended the meeting, where employees of WCTEL paid homage to their roots as they wore T-shirts featuring the original West Carolina Rural Telephone logo.
This year three board seats were up for election. Results were as follows:
- Mike Thomas – Area 2: Iva
- Lee Logan – Area 4: Due West
- Dr. Darren Lewis – Area 7: Abbeville
“With this meeting, we celebrate 70 years of serving Abbeville and McCormick Counties, along with Starr and Iva,” said Wes McCallister, WCTEL board chairman, representing Area 8 – North McCormick. “YOU brought us to this point. We would not be standing here without your support. As I look across our communities, there is no doubt we are rural. Yet, even the most rural of us all still have access to high-speed fiber internet. Others in metropolitan areas cannot always say the same. We will continue to invest in you and your communities. After all, you are our family, our beginning, our present and our future.”
Both McAllister and WCTEL CEO Jeff Wilson addressed growth and what it means for the WCTEL family.
“Years ago, had WCTEL not pursued outside growth opportunities, there is no doubt our prices for service would have risen dramatically,” McAllister said. “But that simply is not an option. Through WCFIBER and Upcountry Fiber, we are investing in our future by creating more revenue streams to not only control our prices, but to ensure that our co-op communities are shielded from adverse impacts such as reduced revenue and declining populations.
That is why, as a board, we have made pivotal decisions to move our cooperative forward. To make investments so we – YOU – can reap benefits.”
WCTEL CEO Jeff Wilson said the cooperative fully transitioned to fiber on July 27, when remaining customers transitioned from copper to fiber.
“Today, a robust and expansive fiber optic network blankets our original areas and extends to Greenwood County, the city of Newberry, parts of Columbia County, Ga., and now, we’ve begun the extensive process of connecting the Upstate,” Wilson said.
He updated the memberships on grant funds awarded by the State of South Carolina through the CARES Act:
- Round I - $2,740,376 - WCFIBER
- Round II - $321,715 - WCFIBER; $825,000 - Upcountry Country Fiber
- Last Mile Grant Program - $379,654 - WCFIBER
Both McAllister and Wilson updated the membership on community impact activities, including the dedication of two Veterans Telemedicine Centers in Abbeville and Greenwood, the Fresh Water Coast Foundation-supported Abbeville Promise Program and community partnerships and sponsorships.
“And that’s what it comes down to: Making an impact for the betterment of all,” Wilson said. “I am so proud and honored to be the CEO of a cooperative who understands that. I commend our staff, our board and all of you for collectively serving our communities, and understanding why we’re here: To serve, to connect and to make each other’s walks on this earth just a little easier.”
McAllister added, “Today, we stand 70 years old and stronger than ever. And yet, we will never lose sight of our roots. And that's why you’ll see our employees here wearing vintage T-shirts showing our original logo. We’ll never forget where we came from. We celebrate it and we honor it.”