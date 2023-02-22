Watkins receives Leadingage Recognition

From left are Russ Bell, Kassie South, Dominick Watkins, Kim Moody and David Buckshorn.

Wesley Commons registered nurse Dominick Watkins was honored with the LeadingAge South Carolina Excellence in Caring Award for 2022 in an on-campus ceremony recently.

This award recognizes one nurse annually across the state who has exhibited exceptional proficiency in providing quality healthcare services in the long-term care sector.

Submitted by Justin Jenkins

