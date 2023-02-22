Watkins receives Leadingage Recognition

Wesley Commons registered nurse Dominick Watkins was honored with the LeadingAge South Carolina Excellence in Caring Award for 2022 in an on-campus ceremony recently.
This award recognizes one nurse annually across the state who has exhibited exceptional proficiency in providing quality healthcare services in the long-term care sector.
The award was presented by LeadingAge South Carolina's Past Board Chair Russ Bell and CEO Kassie South, along with Wesley Commons President and CEO and current LeadingAge Board Chair David Buckshorn. The ceremony was attended by Dominick's family members, residents who have experienced her compassionate care, and many of her co-workers who were thrilled to celebrate her well-deserved achievement.
During the award presentation, Bell read an excerpt from the nomination letter submitted on Watkins' behalf by Wesley Commons Vice President of Operations, Kim Moody, highlighting Watkins' contributions to the Wesley Commons community as a registered nurse since March 2010.
“Throughout this time, she has demonstrated a keen interest and talent in long-term healthcare by providing exceptional service to Wesley Commons’ Health and Rehabilitation Center residents and their family members. Her dedication to the success of the facility’s operation is second to none, as she is always striving for quality outcomes through excellent care. Dominick’s contagious smile and cheerful nature are qualities that others gravitate toward, and her unwavering enthusiasm for care is something that others rally around. She never rests on her experience and is dedicated to improving herself by accepting feedback graciously and seeking opportunities for personal and professional growth.”
Dominick’s commitment to delivering exceptional care to her patients and her dedication to improving herself and the nursing profession make her a true asset to Wesley Commons and a deserving recipient of the Excellence in Caring Award.
Wesley Commons is a master-planned, full-service continuing care retirement community that has served Greenwood and the surrounding areas for over 50 years. As a continuing care retirement community, Wesley Commons provides the finest in health services, including independent living, assisted living, intermediate & skilled nursing care, specialized care for Alzheimer’s and dementia-related illnesses, as well as critical therapy programs.
