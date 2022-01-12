Washington Youth Tour is an expenses paid six-day fun and educational trip to Washington D.C. for high school juniors from across the United States.
Participants will get the opportunity to meet their legislators in the House and Senate, tour historic sites and meet other students their age from far and near.
Cooperative Youth Summit is an expenses paid three-day trip to state’s capital city. Participants go on a private tour of the S.C. Statehouse, meet with Governor or Lieutenant Governor, engage in team-building exercises and learn about electric cooperatives and the co-op business model.
High school juniors entering their senior year next fall are eligible for Washington Youth Tour and high school sophomores entering their junior year next fall are eligible for the Cooperative Youth Summit.
SAT scores, grade point averages, class standing, and other honors are not the primary consideration in selecting the winners for these trips; character and community involvement are. It is an excellent opportunity for well-deserving youths who are good citizens in their school and community.
The Washington Youth Tour will be from June 18-23 and the Cooperative Youth Summit is from July 11-14.
Washington Youth Tour participants will depart from and return to Greenville-Spartanburg (GSP) Airport. Cooperative Youth Summit participants meet in Columbia.
Applications can be found on our website, laurenselectric.com/Youth, or by emailing LaurieR@LaurensElectric.com. They will be reviewed and up to 10 applicants will be selected for a personal interview. Four winners will be chosen among the 10 applicants. All four winners are also eligible to compete for $5,000 in scholarships.
The deadline is Feb. 4. Applications must be postmarked, emailed, or delivered by 5 p.m. Applicants will be notified by letter if they are accepted for an interview.
While we anticipate the trips happening in 2022, circumstances related to COVID-19 may prevent one or both from safely taking place. In the event of cancellation, selected students will be offered the opportunity to attend the Virtual Youth Experience July 11-15. This five-day virtual leadership program connects students with state and federal leaders, as well as offers scholarship opportunities.