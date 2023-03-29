Walker crowned Mr. Lander University

Mr. Lander University 2023, Jonathan Walker, right, poses with first runner-up, Adrian Yorick, left, and Mr. Lander 2022, Nathan Mugande, during the Mr. Lander Pageant, held in the Josephine B. Abney Cultural Center Auditorium.
Lander University has a new Mr. Lander, sophomore business administration major Jonathan Walker of Mountville.
Walker, who is minoring in psychology, was sponsored by the Lander chapter of Gamma Phi Beta sorority. During the talent portion of the pageant, held March 24, Walker performed a cover of “Electric Love,” by pop artist Børns, accompanying himself on the piano.
Junior business administration major Adrian Yorick of Lake Wylie was named first runner-up. Yorick was also named the winner of the talent competition. The people’s choice award went to Jaylen Ware, a senior psychology and exercise science major from Anderson. Other contestants included sophomore media and communication major Killian Cook and sophomore nursing major Bryson Bruster, both of Greenville, and sophomore business administration major Christian Shasky of Virginia Beach, Va.
Crowning Walker, a resident assistant at New Hall, was last year’s Mr. Lander, Nathan Mugande, a junior chemistry major from Harare, Zimbabwe.
Serving as emcee for the event, hosted by Lander’s Panhellenic Council, was Miss Lander University, Shelley Nevins, a junior business administration major from Columbia.