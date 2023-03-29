Walker crowned Mr. Lander University

Mr. Lander University 2023, Jonathan Walker, right, poses with first runner-up, Adrian Yorick, left, and Mr. Lander 2022, Nathan Mugande, during the Mr. Lander Pageant, held in the Josephine B. Abney Cultural Center Auditorium.

Lander University has a new Mr. Lander, sophomore business administration major Jonathan Walker of Mountville.

Walker, who is minoring in psychology, was sponsored by the Lander chapter of Gamma Phi Beta sorority. During the talent portion of the pageant, held March 24, Walker performed a cover of “Electric Love,” by pop artist Børns, accompanying himself on the piano.

Submitted by Jeffery Lagrone

Tags