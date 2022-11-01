Volunteers needed for Holiday Bags of Love project

Piedmont Agency on Aging is reaching out to local groups and churches for help with its annual Holiday Bags of Love gift bag project for Meals on Wheels. Over 600 gift bags will be assembled for seniors receiving Meals on Wheels in its serving area in Abbeville, Greenwood, Laurens and Saluda counties.
Items sought include soft throws/scarves/gloves, small or individual-size Kleenex, toothpaste and toothbrushes, pump liquid soap and bar soap, Handi-Wipes, lotion, washcloths, individual snack items, tea or coffee, candy, Q-tips, AA or AAA batteries, flashlights, Band-aids, kitchen towels, crossword/word find puzzles, envelopes, stocking caps, socks and 2023 wall calendars.
PAA is collecting items now for its Dec. 12-16 delivery. If you or your organization would like to get involved with packing or delivering gift bags, call 864-223-0164 ext. 237.
Deadline is Dec. 7. Drop-off locations include:
Greenwood — 808 S. Emerald Road, 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays.
Ninety-Six — Senior Center at The Depot, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays.
Laurens/Clinton — 512 Professional Park Road, Clinton, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays.
Abbeville — 201 Center St., 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays.
Saluda — Senior Center on Butler Avenue, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays.