Volunteers needed for Holiday Bags of Love project

Piedmont Agency on Aging is reaching out to local groups and churches in our community for help with our annual Holiday Bags of Love gift bag project for Meals on Wheels.

Piedmont Agency on Aging is reaching out to local groups and churches for help with its annual Holiday Bags of Love gift bag project for Meals on Wheels. Over 600 gift bags will be assembled for seniors receiving Meals on Wheels in its serving area in Abbeville, Greenwood, Laurens and Saluda counties.

Items sought include soft throws/scarves/gloves, small or individual-size Kleenex, toothpaste and toothbrushes, pump liquid soap and bar soap, Handi-Wipes, lotion, washcloths, individual snack items, tea or coffee, candy, Q-tips, AA or AAA batteries, flashlights, Band-aids, kitchen towels, crossword/word find puzzles, envelopes, stocking caps, socks and 2023 wall calendars.

Tags