Volunteer receives award

From left are Mayor Brandon Smith, Technical Flight Officer Harlin Jane Mason, and Tara Smith at a meeting of the Emerald City Cadet Squadron.

Technical Flight Officer (TFO) Harlin Jane Mason, who earned her Cadet Captain (C/Capt) award in 2022, also earned the 2022 Presidential Volunteer Service Award.

Mason, a dedicated volunteer and community leader, was recently awarded the Gold-level prestigious Presidential Volunteer Service Award for her service through Civil Air Patrol and in other community organizations. The award, presented by Mayor Brandon and Mrs. Tara Smith, recognizes TFO Mason's outstanding commitment to service and leadership in her community, in keeping with the Civil Air Patrol core values of integrity, volunteer service, excellence and respect.

Submitted by Theresa Engel

