Volunteer receives award

Technical Flight Officer (TFO) Harlin Jane Mason, who earned her Cadet Captain (C/Capt) award in 2022, also earned the 2022 Presidential Volunteer Service Award.
Mason, a dedicated volunteer and community leader, was recently awarded the Gold-level prestigious Presidential Volunteer Service Award for her service through Civil Air Patrol and in other community organizations. The award, presented by Mayor Brandon and Mrs. Tara Smith, recognizes TFO Mason's outstanding commitment to service and leadership in her community, in keeping with the Civil Air Patrol core values of integrity, volunteer service, excellence and respect.
Mason has been an active volunteer with Civil Air Patrol for several years, working to teach leadership principles to cadets she has served since 2018. She has served as a mentor to youths, has volunteered at encampments and staff training events, and has organized community clean-up events.
In addition to her work with Civil Air Patrol, she has been a leader in her community — volunteering with schools and organizations. She also serves on the Mayor’s Youth Initiative board participating in local politics. Upon receiving the award, Mason expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve her community and for the support of her fellow volunteers and community members. She emphasized the importance of continued service and encouraged others to get involved in their communities.
The Presidential Volunteer Service Award presented to Mason is signed by President Joe Biden, and was accompanied by a gold challenge coin and a medal for her upcoming high school graduation. Receiving this award is a testament to Mason's dedication and commitment to making a positive impact in the world. Her efforts serve as an inspiration to others, demonstrating the power of volunteerism to effect change.
Founded in 1941 and established as the official civilian auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force seven years later, the Civil Air Patrol is chartered by Congress as a nonprofit organization for the purposes of youth development, aerospace education, and to promote aviation. In an auxiliary role as a Total Force partner of the Air Force, CAP operates the world’s largest fleet of single-engine aircraft for search and rescue, disaster relief, training and education. Civil Air Patrol is dedicated to serving America’s communities, saving lives, and shaping futures. The Emerald City Cadet Squadron of Civil Air Patrol meets every Tuesday at 1000 Main St. S from 6:30-8:30 p.m.