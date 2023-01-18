Volunteer drivers needed Wanda Rinker Jan 18, 2023 7 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Volunteer drivers are needed to transport veterans to medical appointments to Augusta, GA.Volunteers can call Hospital Service Coordinators Emma Brown at 706-733-7256 or Linda Harris at 706-733-0188 or 1-800-836-561. Volunteers do not receive compensation for their services. Submitted by Joe Greene Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Volunteer Driver Transports Coordinators Emma Brown Linda Harris Hospital Service Compensation Appointment Share your stories Want YOUR news in the Lakelands Connector? Share your stories and photos with us! Go to form Most read on indexjournal.com No fatalities reported in Thursday morning crash Greenwood woman out on bond connected to December slaying Fourth arrest made in December killings Third arrest made in December murder Trentsie Williams takes reins of Greenwood SC Chamber