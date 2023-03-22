As much as things change, they often also seem to stay the same. That can be said of the machine tool industry — even in the midst of digital advances and increased automation.

Don Lytch has been teaching machine tool at Piedmont Technical College (PTC) for nine years and with the Greenwood School District 50 schools for 31 years before that. It can be a challenge to keep up with all the trends impacting work in the constantly advancing skilled trade.

Submitted by Kristine Hartvigsen

Tags