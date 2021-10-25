Verity Investment Partners (VIP), a leading wealth management firm, announced the promotion of Michael Nix as president. Nix has held the position of Chief Investment Officer at VIP since 2018, and will continue to serve in that role, while also acting as president.
Will Verity, who has served in the role of President & CEO, will retain the CEO position while also assuming the duties of chairman.
“It is with upmost confidence and excitement that we announced Michael’s promotion to President,” Verity said. “His leadership has been invaluable to our clients and team members, and he has been instrumental in guiding the overall success of VIP.”
Nix will remain Chief Investment Officer, overseeing all aspects of the investment strategy and ensuring the continuity of the firm’s investment philosophy and process. As CIO, Nix has been credited with guiding the firm’s position as a top-tier asset management firm supporting a proven track record for the firm’s dividend growth investment strategies.
Nix has over 25 years in the investment industry, including previous work with Dividend Assets Capital where he served as the Co-Lead Portfolio Manager for the Goldman Sachs Rising Dividend Growth Fund. He has also served as Co-CIO and held various leadership roles at other prominent investment firms. He earned his BS from the Citadel and is a Certified Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA).
VIP provides a holistic approach to wealth management that integrates financial planning and investment management. The firm’s goal is to help clients create the financial freedom needed to shape a more joyful and fulfilling life – one that is fully aligned with the people, places and pursuits that matter most to them. Nix stated, “One of the most rewarding aspects of my role at VIP is seeing the wonderful impact on the lives of those we serve.”
Verity Investment Partners has offices in three cities across South Carolina, as well as in Colorado and Texas. In 2020, VIP was recognized by the Financial Times as one of the Top 300 Registered Investment Advisory Firms in the United States.
For information on Verity Investment Partners or Michael Nix, please visit verityvip.com or contact VIP at 843-379-6661.