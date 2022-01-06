The American Red Cross of South Carolina is asking residents to consider making a New Year’s resolution to become volunteers. More than 1,700 people are Red Cross volunteers in South Carolina. They are among the almost 300,000 volunteers across the country who respond to 60,000 disasters every year.
Rod Tolbert, chief executive officer for S.C. Red Cross said, “In 2021, because of the generosity of our donors and the power of our volunteers, we responded to nearly 1,500 disasters, providing more than $1.3 million in direct financial assistance, as well as food, shelter, comfort and hope to 5,600 people affected by home fires and other disasters.” He added that more than 125 volunteers were deployed to other states, some more than once, to assist families who suffered losses resulting from large-scale disasters such as tornadoes, hurricanes, and wildfires.
And to meet the increasing needs of hospital patients, Tolbert said the Red Cross collected more than 83,000 units of lifesaving blood in the state; that it made nearly 1,500 homes safer through educational visits, and assisted more than 4,000 active-duty military, veterans, and their families through emergency communications and other essential needs
The Upstate Red Cross Chapter is looking to residents of McCormick, Greenwood and Abbeville counties to fill several volunteer positions as members of disaster action teams, disaster shelter volunteers, blood donor ambassadors, service to armed forces and more. Training is free. More information is available online at www.redcross.org/volunteertoday.
The Red Cross said the safety of volunteers is a top priority as it navigates the coronavirus pandemic, and that it follows the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control. Beginning Jan. 3 of the new year, all volunteers for in-person positions are required to have received a Covid-19 vaccination. It also recommends that individuals who consider becoming volunteers and are at higher risk for severe illness, should consult their health care provider.