Forty-one leaders from across the Upstate will have new tools and perspectives to leverage diversity to improve organizational outcomes and drive social and economic progress in South Carolina, gained through participation in the Riley Institute’s Diversity Leaders Initiative (DLI).

These leaders, who are members of DLI’s 32nd Upstate class, were selected through a rigorous application and interview process after being nominated by DLI alumni. They are uniquely positioned to create impact within their organizations and communities. Each class is crafted to reflect the diverse demographics in South Carolina.

Submitted by Andrea White