It’s a job applicant’s market, as area employers report challenges filling vacancies. That makes it an ideal time to seek employment and upgrade skills.
Piedmont Technical College (PTC) offers myriad short-term training opportunities that are 100% covered by a collection of state and federal pandemic recovery-related funding, enabling even those still receiving unemployment benefits to train for and secure a well-paying job in just weeks.
“Gov. Henry McMaster exercised considerable flexibility easing the transition into the workplace for those receiving unemployment benefits when he directed that those on unemployment who are eligible can forego the job search requirement while enrolled in selected training programs,” said Rusty Denning, associate vice president for economic development and continuing education at PTC. “High-needs fields that are eligible for free short-term training include a variety of positions in health care, manufacturing, computer technology, and transportation/logistics. But folks must take that first step by inquiring.”
In partnership with SC Works/Upper Savannah Region, the SC Department of employment and Workforce (DEW), and area employers, PTC is hosting two critical-needs job fairs in the coming weeks, as follows:
• Advanced Manufacturing Job Fair — from noon to 2 p.m. July 20 at the James Medford Family Event Center on the Greenwood Campus
• Health Care Job Fair — from 9 a.m.to noon July 23 at the James Medford Family Event Center on the Greenwood Campus
Both job fairs will feature employers that are hiring for positions in Abbeville, Edgefield, Greenwood, Laurens, McCormick, Newberry, Saluda and beyond. Both will include a program showcase where guests can learn about specific training and educational opportunities from PTC faculty and staff.
“Just as these past months have been widely described as ‘unprecedented,’ this is an unprecedented opportunity to prevail over pandemic-related hardships, including unemployment, and land in a really great place with a really great job,” said Billy Morgan, Deputy Director of Workforce Development at Upper Savannah. “We can help you identify available jobs and receive specialized training to fill them at these important employment events on July 20 and July 23.”
For information, visit www.ptc.edu/jobfair.