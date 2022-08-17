United Way of the Lakelands Presents SRHC with Distinguished Service Award
From left, front row are Sharon Walb, SRH Assistant Vice President, Nursing Administration; Wendy Jackson, SRH Director Centralized Billing; Sonja Williams, SRH Director of Managed Care; Dr. Matt Logan, President and CEO, Self Regional Healthcare; Marisel Losa, President and CEO, United Way of the Lakelands; Sherri Gordon, SRH Assistant Vice President, Administration; Margie Blalock, Director, Resource Development, United Way of the Lakelands. Back row: Andy Hartung, SRH Assistant Vice President, Information Systems-Tech; Brent Parris, SRH VP & Chief Human Resources Officer.

The United Way of the Lakelands presented Self Regional with its highest tribute: The Distinguished Service Award.

This designation is made based on the following criteria:

Submitted by Margie Blalock

