United Way of the Lakelands Presents SRHC with Distinguished Service Award

From left, front row are Sharon Walb, SRH Assistant Vice President, Nursing Administration; Wendy Jackson, SRH Director Centralized Billing; Sonja Williams, SRH Director of Managed Care; Dr. Matt Logan, President and CEO, Self Regional Healthcare; Marisel Losa, President and CEO, United Way of the Lakelands; Sherri Gordon, SRH Assistant Vice President, Administration; Margie Blalock, Director, Resource Development, United Way of the Lakelands. Back row: Andy Hartung, SRH Assistant Vice President, Information Systems-Tech; Brent Parris, SRH VP & Chief Human Resources Officer.
The United Way of the Lakelands presented Self Regional with its highest tribute: The Distinguished Service Award.
This designation is made based on the following criteria:
• Outstanding execution of an annual campaign
• Service and volunteerism for the better good
• Advocacy on behalf of the United Way of the Lakelands
• Stellar Leadership within the community that sets a positive example for all
Several Self Regional team members also were individually honored with service awards from the United Way. Sonja Williams, co-chair of the Self Regional Healthcare United Way Campaign said, "I think it's important to be a part of my community and give back. Volunteering for our local United Way is a great way to do that and highlight the great work they do."
United Way of the Lakelands President and CEO, Marisel Losa, added, "We'd like to thank Self Regional for partnering with us in helping make the Lakelands a better place in which to live, and for believing in the United Way of the Lakelands' mission and vision.”