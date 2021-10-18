The United Way of Edgefield County understands how important it is to help those in need. And the organization needs your help to continue to assist others.
With COVID-19, many people are impacted in terms of additional health issues, job loss, financial difficulties, family stress, and other issues that need to be addressed. The United Way is assisting agencies that can help these people.
The local United Way supports many endeavors in the county, but almost everyone can agree that helping others in need is some of the most important work a person or group can do.
Toward that end, the local United Way contributes money to MEG’s Shelter for Abused Women, Cumbee Center for Abused Persons, Edgefield County Churches Helping Others, Child Advocacy Center and Helping Hands. In addition, contributions support Women in Unity, Edgefield County First Steps and the Johnston Food Bank.
The group also helps fund the Girl Scouts of South Carolina and the Georgia-Carolina Boy Scout Council, as well as the Edgefield County Senior Citizens Center and the American Red Cross.
The local United Way also funds the Edgefield County 211 Help Line. It is a 24-hour-a-day, 7-day-a-week phone number that an Edgefield County resident can dial (from a land line or cellphone) and get instant answers on where to go locally for help with health issues, housing assistance, educational challenges, food, shelter, suicide prevention, crisis counseling or other needs.
All programs serve Edgefield County citizens.
The United Way of Edgefield County is operated by a board of volunteers and has little administrative cost, so money donated by citizens can go directly to programs supported. This year’s goal is $60,000.
To contribute to the United Way, mail your donation to P.O. Box 72, Edgefield, SC, 29824. The deadline is Dec. 1 for the fundraising drive. For more information, call Campaign Chairman Dean Campbell at 275-3635.